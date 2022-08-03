Mathew Dickerson expresses his disappointment that Australia isn't moving more quickly to a climate-friendly economy (Australia lagging behind world on electric vehicle approach, Mail, July 27).
However, the reasons for this slow uptake of renewables and electric vehicles (EVs) are pretty obvious: costs are significant and current technologies are not fit-for-purpose.
The cheapest model in Australia is the MG ES which costs $40,990 compared to its petrol-powered equivalent costing $26,490.
The batteries in this vehicle are so large that there's no room for a spare tyre and the range of 263km won't impress country drivers.
Then there's the cost of replacing the battery and the time taken to recharge the battery - every 50km of driving capacity requires an hour of charging.
The hidden issue is how will the federal government recover the $5.6 billion of fuel excise currently paid by petrol users?
Considering Australia's high level of debt, no government can afford to simply smile and write off the loss of this much income. Howsoever the government applies a tax on EVs to replace the fuel excise, it will add significantly to the cost of owning an EV.
The world really needs new and better technologies if we and the billions of people living in developing countries are going to be able to afford the luxury of a carbon-free economy.
Life in 2022 is starting to look really weird. Yes, we have COVID, the Ukraine, flooding in the eastern state and lettuce now selling for $5.49 each, unbelievable.
On top of that our police officers are leaving quicker than new ones can be trained and now the same thing is happening with our prison officers.
Why? I don't reckon its all about money as these two occupations were always known as very good security.
Our politicians from all parties should be interviewing some of these people to learn firsthand why they are leaving in big numbers and rectify the very serious problem that has developed.
There is one magic word we forget about when these people leave and it is something the general public relies on.
It's called experience.
You cannot buy that. So politicians, it is your responsibility to work this one out, and quicker the better for all our safety and security.
