Significant investment in capital infrastructure and key projects were the main takeaways from the Shire of Murray's 2022/23 budget.
The Shire of Murray council agreed to a 4.5 per cent increase to rates as part of its 2022/23 budget.
The rise will equate to an additional $52 per year for the average residential ratepayer.
As councillors unanimously adopted the budget at its July 28 meeting, president David Bolt laid out the Shire's vision for the next 12 months.
"The 2022/23 budget supports a range of community services and allows us to invest in existing and exciting new infrastructure that benefits the community," he said.
"All our efforts are focused on making the Shire of Murray a place where business thrives, where we protect out environment, and where all people enjoy an outstanding quality of life."
The operating revenue is $45 million in the 2022/23 budget with a focus on investing $4.2 million to renovate the Exchange Hotel and $2.1 million to complete the Food Innovation Precinct WA.
Other key projects in the budget included $1.5 million for the development of the Ravenswood Community Centre, $4 million for construction of the McLarty South Pavilion, and the development of the North Dandalup public open space for $355,000.
The 2022/23 budget also invested in upgrading capital infrastructure such as refurbishment of the Murray Aquatic and Leisure Centre, $6 million invested in roads and kerbing, $1.5 million allocated for parks and recreation, and improvements at Murray library.
Other investments included a pedestrian bridge at James Street and a canoe launch facility at Ravenswood.
Rates notices will be posted to households in the middle of August.
There will be a rates incentive scheme for those who pay their rates in full by the end of September 2022 with details published on murray.wa.gov.au after August 15.
