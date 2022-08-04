Agri-tourism in Peel survey: David Doepel

Last month we announced the opening of the fifth round of Regional Economic Development (RED) grants. With applications closing August 24, it is not too late to get started and I would encourage Peel organisations with a business or community-driven project to get on board and apply.
With up to $250,000 in funding available for individual projects stimulating investment, job creation, productivity, skills development and economic diversification, it is a process well worth the effort.
Before applying, please contact us to discuss your project and receive guidance on the criteria and application process. For more information about RED grants visit the Peel Development Commission website peel.wa.gov.au.
Agri-tourism in the Peel - exploring the possibilities
The Peel Development Commission is keen to engage with farmers and rural landholders in the region to understand the current state of agri-tourism and what opportunities there might be to explore with like-minded businesses new and enhanced agri-tourism offerings.
Agri-tourism is an exciting sector that can offer the public a broad range of experiences and the chance to have a look at what farming and primary producers do and how they do it. Adding agri-tourism to the mix could build the portfolio of tourism products and desirable experiences available in the Peel region.
The opportunities and benefits of agri-tourism for primary producers and rural landholders can include diversifying their operation and providing alternative income streams and there are many examples of what an agri-tourism offering can look like.
Whether it is hosting visitors to enjoy a farm stay at your property, a day out recreational fishing, getting up close to the animals, farm to table dining and equine therapy and trail rides, there are many options to consider that fall under agri-tourism. Visiting a farm or food related business for enjoyment, education or to take part in activities and events can all apply.
We invite you to complete the survey and tell us about your level of interest in agri-tourism, whether you are currently offering these experiences to the public and any challenges you may have encountered in bringing your agri-tourism aspirations to fruition.
The Commission would like to understand any barriers to success and whether we could have a role in advocating change that makes it easier to be successful in this arena.
The Commission will collate all survey responses and report back with any next steps on progressing this initiative. We look forward to receiving your input on how best to grow and deliver more fantastic agri-experiences in the Peel.
The Agri-tourism survey will be open until Friday, August 12 - please share with any agricultural producers you know who may be interested in developing agri-tourism in the Peel.
Visit Peel Development Commission's website to complete the survey: peel.wa.gov.au/peel-agri-tourism-survey-now-open
