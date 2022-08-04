Mandurah Mail
Agri-tourism in Peel survey: David Doepel

Updated August 4 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:30am
David Doepel is the Peel Development Commission chair. Picture: File image.

Last month we announced the opening of the fifth round of Regional Economic Development (RED) grants. With applications closing August 24, it is not too late to get started and I would encourage Peel organisations with a business or community-driven project to get on board and apply.

