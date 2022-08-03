Update, 1.35pm, August 3:
The Bureau of Meteorology says once the third cold front passes through Western Australia this afternoon, damaging winds will ease from the West Coast and move to the South East parts of the state on Thursday, August 4.
A BOM representative told the Mail that on Tuesday, August 2, Mandurah hit a wind gust speed of 117 km/h, falling just behind the previous 118km/h record in 2012.
Destructive wind warnings from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services will ease while dangerous surf risk remains for lower parts of WA.
Earlier:
South West locals have been warned to take action and stay safe with destructive winds to come.
Mandurah is among the list of possible places affected by the winds, and locals have been warned to move with caution, with the unusual weather likely to cause damage to homes and make travel dangerous.
Affected residents have been urged to close curtains and blinds, stay away from windows, unplug electrical appliances and avoid using landline telephones if there's lightning.
If flooding occurs, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has recommended creating sandbags from pillow cases filled with sand and placing them around doorways to protect the home.
Anyone boating, swimming or surfing during severe weather is advised to leave the water, and those who find themselves stuck outside are urged to find safe shelter away from trees, powerlines, storm water drains and streams.
WA has experienced some of the wettest, windiest weather in a long while over the past week, and it has wreaked havoc on fences, trees and backyards.
The entire South West experienced heavy rain and wind, with some residential streets pooling with water and coastal front properties acquiring a fresh layer of salt and sand overnight.
One Mandurah local, Steven, got the surprise of his life to discover a neighbouring house's trampoline had blown through the fence, over his own fence and then taken out his pool fence all in one fell swoop.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecast suggests Mandurah won't be done with the wild weather soon, predicting showers, wind and thunderstorms for at least another week.
For safety information, visit Emergency WA.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
