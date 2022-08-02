GP down south have made a formal commitment to reconciliation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
The effects of colonisation, dispossession and intergenerational trauma have resulted in poor health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people compared to non-Indigenous young people.
GP down south are working towards advancing reconciliation with a new action plan endorsed.
The Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) focuses on strengthening relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, engaging staff and stakeholders in reconciliation, and piloting innovative strategies to empower Indigenous peoples.
The RAP runs for two years and outlines actions for achieving GP down south's vision for reconciliation.
The plan will assist GP down south to work towards gaining a deeper understanding of the organisations sphere of influence and to establish the best approach to achieve reconciliation.
The RAP identified 82 deliverables across the areas of strengthening relationships of trust with Indigenous people, building an organisational culture that promotes reconciliation, and creating opportunities to work towards equality of health, social and economic outcomes.
Part of the process will include developing a RAP Working Group, which will be led by Regional Communications Manager and Bindjareb community leader George Walley.
The group will work through the action plan to ensure the goals of building those relationships within GP down south, stakeholders and the broader community are met.
The RAP will ensure that GP down south is leading the way to elevate equity, and better relationships between Indigenous people and the rest of the community.
By building relationships the reconciliation plan hopes to create successful action to address local inequalities in the health status and life expectancy of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Learn more at, https://www.gpdownsouth.com.au/
