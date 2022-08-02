Lyndan Morgan has dreamed of playing baseball professionally in the United States since he was young.
The opportunity of a lifetime came up for the 17-year-old after he was selected to represent Australia in a series of matches in Florida, USA next month.
The intensive two weeks at the Perfect Game World Wood Bat Association tournament would allow him to showcase his skills against varsity teams, in the presence of scouts with college possibilities.
"I was gobsmacked at the start. I had no words. I was just overcome with excitement," Lyndan said.
"It's a dream come true to play over in the States."
But there's a significant obstacle Lyndan and his family must overcome before he can jet off to America.
Lyndan's mother, Naomi, is currently supporting her family of five after her partner was diagnosed with bowel cancer.
Naomi works as a hairdresser at a local Mandurah salon and is the sole income earner in their household while her partner undergoes chemotherapy.
The family is struggling to afford the cost of inflated airfares as well as money for food and accommodation.
Through fundraising they're aiming to raise $7,000 for the trip, for which the payments have to be finalised in the next few weeks.
Lyndan said he had been playing baseball since he could hold a bat, and while baseball doesn't receive much attention in WA, the tight knit community was what had kept him in the sport for so long.
"I've made really great friends and had a lot of opportunities.
"I've been coached by some players who are in really good positions," Lyndan said.
Naomi said her son has had unique opportunities during training due to the small but supportive nature of the community.
"Since the baseball community is so small, they really have a one-on-one relationship with professional mentors, coaches and players," Naomi said.
"There are probably not many sports out there that you can say that one of your mentors is the Australian baseball captain."
At nine years old, Lyndan represented WA in state level games and continued to do so every year. He also played in Queensland at the Dingo series in the under 14's division, making him the youngest player on the team.
Lyndan currently coaches a little league team in baseball, after teaching the under 12's at his original baseball club.
Naomi said she was proud of her son's sportsmanship and leadership.
"He is a great club person who is dedicated to his sport and passionate in helping others.
"He is kind, patient and you can't help but join in his passion of the game, it's infectious."
Help Lyndan get to the United States by donating to his fundraiser on gofundme or at the Australian Sports Foundation.
