Four saltwater crocodile hatchlings have made the long journey from Broome to their new home in Pinjarra.
From August 6, you can get up close to saltwater crocodiles at Ranger Red's Zoo. This is only the second wildlife park in Western Australia where you can hold crocodiles.
Red's Zoo owner Bradley Holland, better known as Ranger Red, made the exciting trip to bring home the crocodiles.
He said the biggest surprise was he didn't realise how long the roadtrip was going to take. He travelled back in two days by only making toilet and fuel breaks.
But Red said it was all part of the fun as his journey was filmed as part of a TV show.
Since getting the crocodiles home, they have settled in well to their new home. They are from 40cm up to 60cm in size.
Red said getting crocodiles at the zoo had been in the plans since he took over ownership in 2019.
"When I moved to Perth in 2010 it wasn't permissible to have crocodiles in mobile wildlife displays so I always knew when I was in a position of having my own wildlife park that's one of the species I wanted to get," he said.
"It was always a priority to get them especially since the park never had them before."
However, COVID-19 had other plans and the money budgeted for the crocodiles was allocated towards supporting the animals during lockdowns.
This weekend Red's dreams are finally coming to fruition. The zoo is expecting a big crowd to welcome the new crocodiles.
There is a fun family weekend planned at the zoo as part of the celebrations with pony rides, close up experiences with the crocodiles and an eagle, and more.
Red said he didn't know how many visitors to expect but his posts on Facebook about the crocodiles had reached over 30,000 likes.
The zoo will also soon hold a competition to name two of the crocodiles.
