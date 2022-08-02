Mandurah Mail

Video | Saltwater crocodiles arrive at Ranger Red's Zoo in Pinjarra

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:21am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video: Four saltwater crocodiles have made their way to Ranger Red's Zoo.

Four saltwater crocodile hatchlings have made the long journey from Broome to their new home in Pinjarra.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CS

Claire Sadler

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.