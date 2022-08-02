While Peel Thunder alum Shannon Whale was working away at her underground FIFO job, she stumbled across an online post which would lead her to Finland, representing Australia in gridiron football.
She was first introduced to gridiron while looking for a sport in the AFL off-season to keep up her fitness, and the rest, she said, was history.
"One of my mates suggested giving gridiron a go, so I went down to one of the trainings and I was pretty good at it," Whale said.
She joined the Rockingham Vipers and played with them for two seasons around her AFL schedule, but soon had to reduce her game time when she found a FIFO job with a two-week on, one-week off roster.
When Outback Camp, the preparation for the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Women's World Championships, was announced, Whale knew it was an opportunity she couldn't miss.
"I was at work when I saw it posted, and I thought 'do I do this and give up work?' - and that's what I did, I gave up work to train hard."
After her impressive performance at Outback Camp, Whale was listed as part of the travelling squad that would go to Finland for the championships.
In the weeks leading up to her flying out, she did roof carpentry jobs and continued her rigorous training schedule.
I don't think my mum has missed one football game or gridiron game - I know someone's always watching.
On July 21, Whale, her mother, Tammy, sister, Kristen and brother, Jayden, all boarded the plane for the journey.
"My family has always been there no matter what sport I've played," Whale said.
"I don't think my mum has missed one football game or gridiron game - I know someone's always watching."
The World Championships end on August 4, and Whale said her goal in defence would be to score a pick 6.
"But I'd settle on just a pick," she said, laughing.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
