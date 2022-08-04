Great campus living at University Hall

University Hall, or UniHall, provides a home away from home for over 750 University of Western Australia students from more than 40 nations of the world.
As the only residential college owned and operated by UWA, their residents have a safe, vibrant and supportive environment as they pursue their goals and dreams.
Advertisement
Student life is made easier and more convenient with their great central location right across from UWA, with everything you need included in one easy rental payment each week.
Your payment covers: internet with in-room and wifi connection, 24/7 security and residential care, all utilities, meals in their dining hall, and a gym membership to UWA Sport.
There are different room options to choose from ranging from standard rooms, with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities, to studio rooms with an ensuite bathroom and kitchen, to one bedroom apartments available exclusively to postgraduate students.
All residents also have access to common spaces and rooms such as their games room, music rooms, art room and library.
A number of student-lead committees organise activities around sports and leisure, music, arts, the environment and community connection. Their academic advancement program provides their residents with opportunities to connect with fellow residents, and their professional development program assists their residents to advance their career while they are still studying with internship programs, workshops and more.
Their residents benefit from a global network that lasts through their studies and into their careers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.