Excellence in education

Frederick Irwin Anglican School has a long-standing reputation of being one of the highest performing ATAR, VET and General Course schools in the Peel Region. Established in 1991, the school is the most established independent school in Mandurah and surrounding areas. They are a private co-educational school that offers an exceptional educational program for students from kindergarten to Year 12.
As an Anglican school, they foster academic endeavours and strive to develop the social, emotional, physical and spiritual lives of their students so they can make a difference in the lives of others through the opportunities they enjoy. The school provides learning opportunities such as interstate and international study tours, high level sport and performing arts programs, instrumental music tuition, and a range of other co-curricular activities.
Advertisement
Research shows that students flourish when the relationship between home and school is strong, and Frederick Irwin Anglican School prides themselves on the partnership they have with their families.
What makes the school truly special is their dedicated staff, who go above and beyond, providing quality teaching and demonstrating genuine care for each student, celebrating their unique gifts. The school's grounds, facilities and infrastructure are meticulously cared for, showing a sense of pride by each staff member.
Staff are deeply committed to nurturing connections with their students to enable them to become compassionate leaders, and to help each student to develop their love of learning through investigative play.
Mrs Tracey Gray's vision (principal since commencement at the start of 2022) has been shaped through many years of research in education and working with teachers, leaders, parents, and students and focusing on developing the whole child. Her vision is for each child to flourish through purpose and belonging, achieve their potential, develop their gifts and have a heart for making a difference to others.
The vision is shown through four pillars: relationships, mastery, service, and community. They complement the school values of respect, responsibility, honesty, compassion, and courage.
Students in Year 7 are supported by experienced staff in making the transition from primary to secondary. In a safe and nurturing environment, students commence the year with an orientation morning just before school starts to give them the opportunity to meet their teacher and peers. Year 11 peer support leaders work with students throughout Year 7; they are on duty at breaks each day and continue to assist Year 7s during house period throughout the first semester.
Their staff are deeply committed to nurturing connections with their students to enable them to become excellent learners, and to help each student to focus their study selections so that they are successful in their future ventures - whether that be University, TAFE, apprenticeships or employment following graduation.
In 2023, there will also be a wide range of new subjects available to their students. For Year 11 non-ATAR students, there will be Friday certificate courses at various off-site campuses. There will be three more General Course subjects available in 2023 for Year 11 and 12 students: Religion and Life, Philosophy and Ethics, and Aboriginal and Intercultural Studies. For Year 9 and Year 10 Performing Arts students, they will be the first cohort to be offered the ability to select Dance as a study subject.
The next school tour is at the Meadow Springs Campus, Tuesday, August 23 at 9.15am. Go to frederickirwin.wa.edu.au/enrolment to register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.