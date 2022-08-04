Mandurah Mail

Excellence in education

August 4 2022 - 3:11am
Frederick Irwin Anglican School has a long-standing reputation of being one of the highest performing ATAR, VET and General Course schools in the Peel Region. Established in 1991, the school is the most established independent school in Mandurah and surrounding areas. They are a private co-educational school that offers an exceptional educational program for students from kindergarten to Year 12.

