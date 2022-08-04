Excellence in education

In 2023, there will also be a wide range of new subjects available to their students. For Year 11 non-ATAR students, there will be Friday certificate courses at various off-site campuses. There will be three more General Course subjects available in 2023 for Year 11 and 12 students: Religion and Life, Philosophy and Ethics, and Aboriginal and Intercultural Studies. For Year 9 and Year 10 Performing Arts students, they will be the first cohort to be offered the ability to select Dance as a study subject.

