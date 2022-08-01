Peel artist Marie Mitchell has been selected to feature in an exhibit as part of the Northern Beaches Environmental Art and Design Prize in Sydney.
The Port Bouvard local was chosen as one of more than 212 finalists from across the country to be featured.
As an advocate and educator for conservation, Ms Mitchell uses textiles and mixed media to get people thinking about sustainability and environmentalism.
"I create art to encourage conversation and alternative thinking about sustainable living and climate change," Ms Mitchell said.
Her entry into the prize is called 'Starting the Cycle: Dead Dirt to Living Soil' which Ms Mitchell said conveyed a message of hope through a struggle of the consequences of farming practices.
Her work is a mixed media collage featuring machine embroidery and she said the piece contrasts conventional farming practices with regenerative agriculture, a practice which focuses on soil health and rehabilitation.
"I believe in the power of the average person to work together to support change," Ms Mitchell said.
"The transition to more sustainable farming is daunting and the community needs to let the big food chains and our politicians know that we care how our food is produced.
"The result will be the availability of more nutritious food and long-term economic benefits for farmers."
Ms Mitchell's current project is an ongoing body of work called 'Wetland Stories'.
"This is a community art project which aims to illustrate the magical moments experienced by community members in and around our local waterways," Ms Mitchell said.
She will be working with local bird photographer, Shelley Pearson, in conducting a series of video interviews, which invite community members to speak on how nature and the waterways are formative in the identity of Mandurah and the Peel region.
To get involved with the 'Wetland Stories' Project, email Marie Mitchell at studio@mariemitchellart.com.
