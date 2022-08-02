With Baz Luhrmann's 2022 ELVIS film breaking box office records, the rockabilly era is experiencing more love than ever before, and new band The Sinnermatics have chosen Mandurah for its debut performance, where they will transport audiences back in time.
Set to perform at Murphy's Irish Pub on August 7, the five-piece-band is busy rehearsing a lineup of rockabilly's best tunes.
Advertisement
The Sinnermatics lead guitarist and vocalist Steve Parkins is treading familiar ground, having been part of one of the founding bands at Murphy's, Rockafellas, when the venue first opened.
Returning with a new band and a deep love for Rock 'n' Roll, Steve said it was the "perfect time" for this music to be heard.
"When I saw the ELVIS movie on Friday it blew me away - it makes you realise how important he was. The whole time with Sun Records, Sam Phillips, the energy of the bands - it was so exciting and it still holds up now," Steve said.
"As soon as you play Rock 'n' Roll everyone's dancing, including a lot of young people, I'm hoping there will be a bit of a resurgence with people checking out some of Elvis's earlier stuff. We're at the right moment."
Steve comes from a working class family in London, and said that his childhood was full of music, dancing and pub-singing.
"Music was about having fun for my family - my parents and aunts would go out on Saturday night and have a dance, then it was a party at my house and I would put on all of my records."
Steve's grandmother and aunt performed in pubs, and helped him to develop a real love for the energy of the environment and making music.
A music photographer by trade, Steve ended up joining The Sinnermatics almost by accident, after calling to offer the new group his photography services upon seeing an advertisement for a guitarist and singer.
Read more:
"I contacted them thinking they're a new band and are gonna need photos and videos. Just as a passing comment I said 'if I was any younger I'd throw my hat in'... They asked me to come for an audition."
Steve was offered the gig after his audition, and said he was looking forward to returning to his favourite gig venue alongside his new bandmates.
"In this day and age, after everything we've all gone through the past two years, it's great to do something really fun.
"This music is... well, even if you don't like it - you do like it and don't realise. When you play it people can't keep still or stop smiling.
"We're very high energy, with non-stop dance music."
The Sinnermatics will perform at Murphy's Irish Pub on August 7, from 4-7pm, and there will be prizes for the best rockabilly dancers.
Advertisement
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.