New venue for Peel Thunder game this weekend

The West Australian Football Commission has made the decision to move the East Perth versus Peel Thunder game from Leederville Oval to New Choice Homes Park in East Fremantle this weekend.
The decision has been made based on the current condition of the playing surface and with increasing rain forecasted for the weekend, it was deemed unsuitable for play.
Advertisement
WAFL and Talent executive manager Scott Baker said the game would still be played as scheduled.
"In the best interests of player safety, we have reached an outcome that will still align with the current Round 15 schedule," Baker said.
"We understand this is unfortunate for the East Perth Football Club and local fans, but we need to ensure players can play football on a suitable playing surface.
"This means we may have to make another decision early next week whether future games, including the Subiaco versus West Coast Eagles game, will need to be rescheduled."
The game will commence at 2:10pm, Saturday 30 July.
Despite the problematic turf conditions, Baker said this will not hinder the bid for Leederville Oval to host the 2022 WAFL Grand Final.
"Changing this week's venue will not hold any immediate effect on the bid from Leederville," he said.
"There is still plenty of time for Leederville Oval, if selected, to ensure the turf is up to standards."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.