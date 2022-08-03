True one of a kind property

Advertisement
It isn't often that you come across a property in suburbia that offers so much space. A great home with plenty of room, and a powered workshop to envy.
Situated on 2009 sqm there is parking galore for more than just cars. A boat, caravan or even a bus will fit with the additional undercover parking over the massive powered workshop.
The main bedroom is located off the entry hall, which boasts a walk-in robe and a large ensuite with double vanities, separate toilet, shower recess and deep bath. The rest of the family have their own area with an additional three bedrooms, all with robes and a modern family bathroom.
There is plenty of living space for every one with a roomy kitchen with loads of bench space, cupboards and drawers, big fridge recess and pantry. An ideal space for the master chef of the family.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area and living room which leads out to the outdoor area. There is also a separate theatre room for movie nights as well as a separate study/activity room.
Outside there is approximately 130sqm of a paved patio entertaining area, a fantastic space for kids and entertaining. Everyone will want to party there! The spacious lawn and gardens are low maintenance and reticulated from a bore. The property has two rain water tanks twelve solar panels.
