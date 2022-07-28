Mandurah Mail

Rockingham police appeal for Kwinana Freeway road rage incident information

Updated July 28 2022 - 8:22am, first published 8:01am
nr Constable Greg McDougall appealing for information regarding a road rage incident. Video: Supplied.

Rockingham detectives are seeking information regarding several incidents which occurred on the Kwinana Freeway on Tuesday, 19 April including one in which a motorcycle rider was injured.

