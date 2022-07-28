Rockingham detectives are seeking information regarding several incidents which occurred on the Kwinana Freeway on Tuesday, 19 April including one in which a motorcycle rider was injured.
Around 1pm a red Toyota Corolla hatchback was being driven erratically on the Kwinana Freeway. The first incident police are aware of involves the driver of the red Toyota and the driver of a white truck near Armadale Road, Success.
The two drivers ended up parked on the side of the freeway and had a short verbal altercation before they both drove off.
The red Toyota was then seen to be driving erratically near the Thomas Road and Mortimer Road exits, where it appeared to be driving in convoy with a silver Holden Malibu sedan being driven by a woman.
Several vehicles were impacted by the manner of driving, including sudden braking by the driver of the red Toyota.
Lastly, as the red Toyota approached the Mundijong Road exit the driver was involved in an incident with the rider of a black Harley Davidson motorcycle. The incident resulted in the motorcycle rider being forced to stop in the emergency lane, at which time the male driver of the red Toyota also stopped in the emergency lane and approached the motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider, a 53-year-old man, attempted to ride off however he was pushed from his motorcycle, the force of which pushed him into oncoming traffic on the freeway where he was struck by a passing vehicle. The motorcycle rider was taken by ambulance to Fiona Stanley Hospital where he required surgery.
The driver of the red Toyota fled the scene in the car, and was last seen driving in convoy with a silver Holden sedan being driven by a woman aged in her 20s with blonde hair.
The offender is described as male, 20-25 years old, about 175cm tall, of slim build with short red hair.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
