Explore your rates payment options with the City of Mandurah

Updated July 28 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:49am
Rates for Mandurah residents have been delivered this week. Picture: File image.

As rates notices continue to be delivered this week, the City of Mandurah would like to remind the community about different options for making payments.

