As rates notices continue to be delivered this week, the City of Mandurah would like to remind the community about different options for making payments.
The City offers a number of ways to pay rates including instalments, smoothing, direct debits, and more.
Rates payments can also be made online, over the phone, in person or via the post.
The City encourages ratepayers to contact the Rates team who can discuss individual situations and work together to find a suitable solution.
A spokesperson said rates were vital in helping the City deliver on the shared vision for Mandurah by investing in all areas of the community, including maintaining the City's assets and delivering programs, services, events and activities for all to enjoy.
Council recently adopted the 2022/23 budget, which is set to invest in community places and spaces for the future and continue the momentum of the many projects and capital works that are transforming Mandurah for the future.
For more information on budget and rates go to https://www.mandurah.wa.gov.au/council/budget-and-rates
