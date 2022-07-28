Mandurah Mail

Nanga Road Bridge closed for unforeseeable future due to safety concerns

Updated July 28 2022 - 12:43am, first published 12:34am
People will need to find alternative routes to Lane Poole Reserve. Picture: Supplied.

The Nanga Road Bridge in Lane Poole Reserve has been closed effective immediately due to an investigation by Main Roads.

