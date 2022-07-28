The Nanga Road Bridge in Lane Poole Reserve has been closed effective immediately due to an investigation by Main Roads.
Main Roads advised the Shire of Murray that the condition of the bridge piles raises significant public safety concerns in particular the central piles.
The bridge closure will primarily affect those looking to travel south from Dwellingup over the River Murray. In the drier months, there is an alternative crossing, Bob's Crossing, but that is not currently open, and is unlikely to be for the rest of winter.
Consequently, all access to the Nanga Brook area of Lane Pools Reserve will need to be via Waroona, a diversion that adds about ten minutes for those travelling from Pinjarra, and about 50 minutes for those coming from Dwellingup.
Shire of Murray President David Bolt said people's safety is the Shire's number one priority.
"I recognise that this bridge closure is done with extremely short notice, but such is the condition of the bridge that Main Roads do not believe it is safe for vehicles to cross it, even today," he said.
"I am mindful of the excellent local businesses we have operating in the area, and we will be speaking to them about the potential impact of the bridge closure once we have a better understanding of the implications".
Main Roads is undertaking further assessments and its priority is to review design options to make the bridge accessible, and to instigate short- to medium-term solutions.
The findings of that work will give the Shire a better idea of how, when, and if the bridge can be temporarily repaired.
An update will be given to local businesses and the community as soon as a timeline of works is created.
An information line has been established at the Dwellingup Visitors Centre on 08 9538 1108 (during business opening hours).
