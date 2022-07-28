Mandurah Mail
What's on

Get your hands dirty for National Tree Day in Mandurah

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated July 28 2022 - 3:18am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plant a tree this weekend. Picture: Supplied.

Wearable Art Preview

July 30 - 31

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CS

Claire Sadler

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.