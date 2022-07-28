The Peel Harvey Biosecurity Group (PHBG) is hosting events to help educate landholders on fox behaviour and support the control of foxes. The events will include a presentation on peri-urban fox behaviour by Murdoch University's Professor Trish Fleming. The presentation will also focus on what foxes could be bringing onto your property through the transmission of diseases like mange, parvovirus and distemper. There will be a session held at Bortolo Pavilion on July 28. For more information visit, www.PHBG.org