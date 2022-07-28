July 30 - 31
This is a must-see event for those wanting a sneak peek of this year's Wearable Arts Mandurah competition garments months before the showcase event. Enjoy an intimate catwalk experience and witness Mandurah's unique and diverse art scene featuring garments created by local, national and international artists. For more information about the event and tickets go to wearableartmandurah.com
July 31
Get together, celebrate the environment and get planting at the community tree planting day from 9am to 12pm. A community tree planting day will be held at Duverney Park in Coondanup, including a featured Noongar six seasons planting. The day will also include games, hands-on environmental art activities, native seedling giveaway and a free BBQ from Mandurah Lions Club. No RSVP required, registration will be required on the day.
July 28
The Peel Harvey Biosecurity Group (PHBG) is hosting events to help educate landholders on fox behaviour and support the control of foxes. The events will include a presentation on peri-urban fox behaviour by Murdoch University's Professor Trish Fleming. The presentation will also focus on what foxes could be bringing onto your property through the transmission of diseases like mange, parvovirus and distemper. There will be a session held at Bortolo Pavilion on July 28. For more information visit, www.PHBG.org
Until August 1
Suitable for all ages, it's time to hop, sip and jump into it. Fall back in love with childhood favourites, suggest new additions, make up your own rules, and challenge new and old friends to a friendly competition. Equipment to help you play (dice, bean bags, etc.) have been left out by a number of local businesses, just look for the black containers.
August 5
The Missing Persons Memorial gives families the chance to honour their loved ones that are still missing. The event will be at Administration Park at 10am. There will be a coffee van after the service. This event coincides with National Missing Persons Week. If you want to find out more information about the service call Margaret Wyatt on 0417 998 706.
