So close to all amenities

If you've had a hankering to live the country lifestyle but still need to be close to schools, shopping centres and hustle and bustle, then this gorgeous home is just what you've been looking for.
Built in 2012 by Dale Alcock, this home has a lovely, spacious feel and is all you expect a home in the country to be - but it's only minute's drive from all amenities. It is even connected to scheme water.
With wide double doors to welcome you, and make moving in easier, the entry hall has a coffered ceiling and the home has 32 course ceilings throughout to add to the spacious feel.
If you need to work from home, there's a huge study, or you could use it as a fifth bedroom. When you're not watching movies in the large theatre room with raised seating, built-in sound system, projector and screen, the light and airy open plan living, meals and kitchen area will provide plenty of space for family and friends to gather.
It will be a pleasure to prepare meals in the gorgeous kitchen with a big island bench, stone benchtops with waterfall ends, induction hob, pyrolytic oven and large walk-in pantry.
The stacka sliding doors in the living area open to an alfresco overlooking the garden. The main bedroom has delightful double French doors, plantation shutters and spa bath.
