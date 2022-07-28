Open day full of family fun

The lifestyle community, Lakeside by Teman in Ravenswood, is opening its doors to the community for a free family day out.
"It will be 18 months since our last open day, and I can't wait to welcome everyone back", managing director of Teman Jamie Sterland said.
"I just love seeing Lakeside full of families wandering through the village together, enjoying the facilities, and having fun."
Teman is home to an eight rink bowling green, pool, spa, sauna, gym, putting green, club house, and other social activities, which guests will have the opportunity to view on the day.
At Lakeside, residents are able to do do as much or as little as they choose, and when it comes to the open day, so can you.
The village comprises of 243 homes located in the beautiful Western Australian Peel Region.
"For those that came to our first Open Day, they know how we like to pack the day full of activities for everyone," Jamie said.
"The vintage car club was a huge hit, so we've asked them to come back along with the petting zoo, and who could forget the ice-cream truck."
With so many activities available, there will be something for everyone, and the best bit is it's all free.
There will be a petting zoo, vintage cars, morning tea and lunch, ice-cream truck, coffee van, tennis, putt putt golf, lawn bowls, woodwork group, and craft group.
Curtin FM will be broadcasting live all day with heaps of giveaways, specialty stalls, and a lucky door prize.
As well as that, a number of newly renovated homes will be open for inspection.
Teman work hard to establish a relationship with every resident and help them connect with others in the community, striving to build villages that enable all people to enjoy quality of life as they get older.
"It's been an interesting couple of years, and we really wanted to create a fun family day out for the entire local community, not just our residents and their families," Jamie said.
"I look forward to meeting many new faces at the open day."
The open day is on Sunday, September 18 from 10am to 2pm. Everyone is welcome and everything is free.
To attend the open day go to 194 Old Mandurah Road, Ravenswood.
