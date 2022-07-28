Mandurah Mail

Open day full of family fun

July 28 2022 - 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPEN DAY: The previous open day's vintage car club at Teman Village. Photo: Supplied

The lifestyle community, Lakeside by Teman in Ravenswood, is opening its doors to the community for a free family day out.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.