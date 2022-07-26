Wright stuff lifts Mandurah powerlifter towards drought-breaking medal run

Para-powerlifter Ben Wright is hoping third time's a charm, when he attempts to end a 16-year Commonwealth Games medal drought for Australia in Birmingham.
The Oceania record holder in two divisions and three-time national champion, will become just the second Australian to compete in Para-powerlifting at three Games when he takes on the Commonwealth's best.
Making his Games' debut at Glasgow 2014 the 35-year-old Mandurah man, who lives with Spina Bifida, followed up with a courageous sixth placing at Gold Coast 2018 following a broken back sustained in a seizure just 10 weeks out from competition.
Now fully healthy and coming off a new Oceania Record of 184kg set in South Korea last month, Wright hopes his preparation and pride in wearing the green and gold will drive him to putting Australia's Para-powerlifting program back on the map for now and the future.
"Every time I get to compete for Australia, it's a momentous event. It's hard to explain the feeling of wearing the green and gold... there's no other feeling like it," Wright said.
"If I can get a medal, that would be fantastic, not just for me, but for the powerlifting program. Since our medal contenders retired, we've been in development, and when not winning medals, funding goes down.
"So, to bring a medal to the program and hopefully progress funding, we could get more people along and hopefully bring more medals for the future."
Growing up in east Perth, the journey to a third Games has been a whirlwind for Wright, who only fell into Para-powerlifting by chance.
Originally a wheelchair basketballer looking for a change, it was in 2011, when on his first attempt at a come and try day, Wright lifted near to a national record for his age and weight class.
Wright's rare talent was instantly recognised, and after a short break, a full-time switch to powerlifting saw his journey to becoming Australia's best begin.
"I was a wheelchair basketballer for many years as a kid, but being 5 foot 2 and playing ball isn't the smartest thing," Wright said with a laugh.
"When I lifted near that national record, a coach told me I should quit basketball and become a powerlifter. I decided wheelchair basketball wouldn't get me to where I wanted, so, I took six months off and gave powerlifting a try.
"I didn't think it was on the cards, but I went to the event and outlifted (the favourite) and got my ticket to Glasgow."
Wright's talent and dedication to training and preparation is the driving force behind his success, but his secret weapon may very well be the the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participant.
A draftsman who works full-time and commutes 80kms each way daily from Mandurah to Perth, Wright said balancing his work, home life, and training wouldn't be possible without NDIS support.
Wright's NDIS-funded wheelchair is custom-made to withstand heavy weight, while other assistive technologies and home supports allow him to plan, balance, and execute his elite program and lifestyle.
"I became a participant in 2019, and I was able to get a new chair which was fantastic. Before then, I had my chair since I was 14, so it was a good 15-16-year-old chair," Wright said.
"Most manual wheelchairs are weight rated to 120 kilos, and I weight 80-85 and lift 50kg dumbbells, so, I needed a chair that's suitable for training.
"I worked with my occupational therapist (OT) and a manufacturer to get a hybrid chair across two models to give that extra support and withstand the weight.
"I have services to help me with heavy cleaning around the house, and things that like a cordless vacuum and an accessible clothesline to allow me to do my life admin outside of sport and work.
"If I didn't have support and a chair suited to my needs, I wouldn't be able to put time into training and even getting out into the work force wouldn't be possible."
While having one eye on a medal when competition gets underway in Birmingham on August 4, Wright will also be looking to the future.
After taking on the best the Commonwealth has to offer, the global stage is next for Wright, with potential World Championships success blazing a path towards Paris in two years' time.
"In lifting 181kg in April and 184kg in South Korea, I'm hoping to lift more in Birmingham and I'm planning for a medal," Wright said.
"It's been a long dry spell for Australia, so my goal is to get us back into medal contention again.
"After the Commonwealth Games, I'm very much looking forward to a break, and after that, I'm hoping to lift 190kg and above at the World Championships next year.
"Then focus is on the Paralympics in 2024 in Paris. To be in contention for that, I have to be in the top 10 in the world.
"I've kept getting fitter and stronger, so it's all about progression and seeing just how strong I can get."
