Mandurah Mail

Wright stuff lifts Mandurah powerlifter towards drought-breaking medal run

Updated July 27 2022 - 5:59am, first published July 26 2022 - 2:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DETERMINED: The 35-year-old Mandurah man who lives with Spina Bifida. Picture: Supplied.

Para-powerlifter Ben Wright is hoping third time's a charm, when he attempts to end a 16-year Commonwealth Games medal drought for Australia in Birmingham.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.