Crash sites in the Shire of Murray and Dawesville will be fixed under the state government's Black Spot program.
The locations will be six of a total of 83 to be worked on statewide.
The program targets improvements to roads with a proven crash history and cost-effective treatments for high-risk intersections.
It aims to further improve road safety across the state, reducing the significant trauma and suffering of crash victims and their loved ones.
The intersection of Pinjarra Road and Murray Street will become home to a roundabout.
Meanwhile the final stage of works on Lakes Road are underway with the section between Hopeland Rd and Yangedi being widened, and pavement markings, signs and gravel road shoulders will be installed.
Similar works will be done on parts of Murray River Drive and Readheads Road in the first of a two-stage project.
In Mandurah, $59,200 has been allocated to upgrade street lighting at the Lakes Road and Murdoch Drive intersection.
Vegetation will be cleared, signs will be updated, and raised reflective pavement markings will also be installed along Estuary Road between Fernwood Rd and Park Ridge Dr.
Combined the projects will cost $3,465,677.
Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clarke said the upgrades would ensure more families got home safely.
"Making improvements to roads that we know have a crash history such as Lakes Road, is so important to ensuring road users in our area get home safely to their families each day."
For full details of the 2022-23 State Government Black Spot Program schedule, visit the Main Roads website.
