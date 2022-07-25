Education assistance dog Justus retires from Coodanup College

After seven years of service, Education Assistance dog Justus retired from Coodanup College.
The school celebrated his final day of service at the end of Term 2 with cake and plenty of pats.
Justus was one of the first assistance dogs placed in a WA public school, offering help in the Centre for Literacy and Numeracy, and Specialised Learning Program - Autism.
Justus will be fondly remembered for all the help and compassion he provided daily for the students.
When a student was struggling, Justus was there to show them they were not alone and many students looked forward to coming to school because of Justus.
The college will certainly miss this remarkable assistant dog.
