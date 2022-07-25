Mandurah Mail

Education assistance dog Justus retires from Coodanup College

Updated July 25 2022 - 5:23am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After seven years of service, Education Assistance dog Justus retired from Coodanup College.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.