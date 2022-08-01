Council approve Transform Mandurah report in bid to resolve socio-economic disadvantages

Economic opportunities to resolve Mandurah's socio-economic disadvantages have been identified in a recent report.
The Transform Mandurah report by Deloitte Access Economics, commissioned by the City and the Peel Development Commission, laid out the structural challenges that exist in Mandurah's economic environment.
It uncovered high unemployment, crime rates, and low levels of educational attainment across Mandurah.
The report outlined these structural challenges were due to residents not having the same access to employment options, educational pathways and other important social services as people from the broader Perth metropolitan area.
However, the report identified eight measures to resolve these issues by transforming Mandurah's economy over the next decade.
These were to:
Councillors endorsed the Transform Mandurah report at its July 26 council meeting.
City officers will now work with councillors to develop a shortlist of priority projects based on the economic opportunities outlined.
The shortlist will be aimed at diversifying the economy and reducing structural unemployment. This is expected to be presented to council late this year.
Mayor Rhys Williams said he believed the report was one of the most significant pieces of work the City had commissioned.
"I feel proud to sit among a group of people who are happy to ride the wave of good... but are not afraid to acknowledge and stare down the significant challenges that exist here," he said.
"It starts with us acknowledging the challenges and acknowledging the opportunities that are coming our way."
Peel Development Commission chair David Doepel said the considerable research in the Deloitte report "laid the foundation for the work ahead".
"We are collectively committed to the vision laid out in the pages for a vibrant and resilient greater Mandurah that people will be proud to call home."
