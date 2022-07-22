I have been riding a bicycle around the local Mandurah area for about 10 years. I'm 65 years old and also a motorist, pedestrian and motorcyclist. And no, I do not 'tear' around on my bike. On numerous occasions during my morning cycle, I am often nearly involved in altercations with cars failing to give way, turning in front of me, passing and braking hard, and other careless actions.Today it finally happened. A woman coming out of a small carpark onto a main road, not paying attention to her surroundings, not looking both ways, pulled out in her large 4WD and ploughed into me. She knocked me over, thankfully heard the crash and stopped. The results of this event could have been catastrophic. I could have been killed or even maimed. There were plenty of witnesses who enquired about my wellbeing after the accident. Thank you. While the driver was most apologetic and minimal damage or injury occurred, the results could have been much worse. I urge everyone to please pay attention to what's going on around you while driving. Inattention can be fatal. We saw a case this week in the media of an altercation between a cyclist and a car driver. While not at all condoning assaulting the motorist, as he is alleged to have done, clearly the possibility of injury or even death by careless road users, we can all easily understand how this could certainly arouse different emotions and responses

