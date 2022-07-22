New South Yunderup pavilion sports gender neutral changerooms and more

Sport teams getting changed outside is a thing of the past with the new South Yunderup pavilion and changerooms now open.
For years the community has been forced to use an old, cold shed as its base when watching sport at the South Yunderup oval.
Now the new pavilion is an investment for the future, with the population in South Yunderup and surrounding areas expected to reach 10,000 in coming years.
The pavilion includes gender neutral changerooms, a kiosk, club storage, public toilets, and an undercover area.
Murray Districts Ranger soccer club will benefit in particular and were crucial in the advocacy for the new pavilion.
It is hoped the new facilities will bring in more female players as a resurgence in women's football is predicted.
Shire of Murray president David Bolt said the area had become increasingly busy in recent years with competitions, social activities, neighbourhood meetings, and school programs.
The project was jointly funded by the federal and state government, the Shire of Murray, and Alcoa.
