New South Yunderup pavilion sports gender neutral changerooms and more

By Claire Sadler
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:00am
Shire of Murray representatives, Canning MP Andrew Hastie, Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clarke, and Murray Districts Ranger soccer club representatives cutting the ribbon to the new South Yunderup pavilion. Picture: Supplied.

Sport teams getting changed outside is a thing of the past with the new South Yunderup pavilion and changerooms now open.

