WA Police call for information into a fatality in Halls Head

Updated July 22 2022 - 3:38am, first published 3:32am
WA Police are calling for information on a fatal crash in Halls Head on July 22.

A 46-year-old woman has sadly passed away in a single car accident in Halls Head on Friday July 22.

