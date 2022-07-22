A 46-year-old woman has sadly passed away in a single car accident in Halls Head on Friday July 22.
Major Crash Investigators said the incident occurred about 6.25am when a blue Toyota C-HR hatchback was travelling east along Mary Street.
The vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
The 46-year-old female driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken by ambulance to the Peel Health Campus with critical injuries and sadly died a short time later.
Major Crash investigators are appealing for anyone who saw the crash, or the Toyota C-HR travelling in the area prior to the crash, to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to investigators via the following link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/crashhallshead
