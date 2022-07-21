At 1.15pm Mandurah Senior Citizens Centre will become alive once again, with an amazing performance from WA's own Wayne Pride. Wayne has had fifty plus years in the entertainment industry. Wayne's love for the work of Roger Miller began in 1964 after meeting Roger on two occasions, once in Sydney and the second time in Reno Nevada. Wayne's love for the music and wit of Roger Miller was well known and he became known for his performances of Roger's work. All community groups and non members are welcome. Contact Delys for any further information on 95503799.