Until August 1
Enjoy some free games in Smart Street Mall. Suitable for all ages, it's time to hop, sip and jump into it. Fall back in love with childhood favourites, suggest new additions, make up your own rules, and challenge new and old friends to a friendly competition. Equipment to help you play (dice, bean bags, etc.) have been left out by a number of local businesses, just look for the black containers.
August 1
It's that time of the year again when community services get together and celebrate the hard work and dedication of salaried and volunteer staff alike. Through the annual Celebrating Community Connections event, hosted by PeelConnect, an opportunity is provided to unwind, recharge and build relationships with others on the front line. This year's event will be held at Sunbreakers Restaurant from 6pm to 9pm. The ticket includes food, and live music entertainment from Cass Sweeny. To secure your ticket, go to https://events.humanitix.com/ccc-dinner
August 2
Relationships Australia WA's Peel Senior Relationship Service is hosting a forum providing an opportunity for networking and community education about elder abuse and the issues impacting seniors. The event will feature guest speakers from COTA, Older Persons Rights Service, Elder Abuse Action Australia and Advocare, followed by lunch and entertainment. The event will run from 10am to 1.30pm at David Greys Arena. Please RSVP for catering purposes by Tuesday 26 July. Call 6164 0173 or email peelsrs@relationshipswa.org.au
August 3
At 1.15pm Mandurah Senior Citizens Centre will become alive once again, with an amazing performance from WA's own Wayne Pride. Wayne has had fifty plus years in the entertainment industry. Wayne's love for the work of Roger Miller began in 1964 after meeting Roger on two occasions, once in Sydney and the second time in Reno Nevada. Wayne's love for the music and wit of Roger Miller was well known and he became known for his performances of Roger's work. All community groups and non members are welcome. Contact Delys for any further information on 95503799.
