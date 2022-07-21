With the 150-hectare goal now being achieved, council will continue its commitment to this program both through the continued acquisition of prime bushland in private ownership, but also a new focus on opening up this bushland for the public to enjoy as passive reserve. We will also have an increased focus on managing the bushland better. We are fortunate to have so many dedicated people and groups working and volunteering across Mandurah and beyond, to help understand, conserve and protect our natural environment.

