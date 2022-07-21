Mandurah Mail
Comment

Mayor Rhys Williams says buy back policy ensures Mandurah secures its natural environment

Updated July 21 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:30am
Rhys Williams is the City of Mandurah mayor. Picture: File image.

What a grand vision by the council of the day back in 2006, at a time where Mandurah was the fastest growing local government in Australia, to put in place a policy that years later would successfully save 150 hectares of local bushland from development.

