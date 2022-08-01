Mandurah Mail

Mandurah's Plein Air artists set to host new exhibition.

Updated August 1 2022 - 5:26am, first published 5:00am
OPEN AIR: Mandurah's Plein Air artists will be showcasing their work in an exhibition from August 8-14. Picture: Supplied.

The Mandurah Plein Air artists are gearing up to deliver another exhibition open to the public.

