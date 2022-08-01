The Mandurah Plein Air artists are gearing up to deliver another exhibition open to the public.
Approaching Landscapes III features landscape artworks of recognisable locations from around Mandurah and the Peel region.
The exhibition will be open for one week between August 8-14 at the Miami Plaza Shopping Centre in Falcon.
The artwork will be available to buy, as well as raffle tickets into the Bendigo Bank community raffle.
En plein air is a French expression which means "in the open air" and is used to describe the craft of painting landscape scenes outdoors.
The European art concept has proven popular in Mandurah, as a great way for artists of all skill levels and mediums to come together and paint in natural surroundings with like-minded people.
An increase in members this year has seen a calendar full of events and workshops from local award winning artists.
The members meet at a different location in Mandurah every week and paint outdoors.
