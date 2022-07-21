Mandurah-grown music sensation has 'head in the clouds'

After a successful first 6 months in the pop music sphere, former Mandurah Mail journalist and radio Perth-onality Nikkita Dixon is preparing to release her second single In the Sky.
Her first single Looking Up was released at the beginning of 2022 and has accrued over 12,000 streams.
Nikkita said she was surprised by the response to her first song, which marked a pivotal moment for her as the first step in what has been a lifelong dream.
"The first song went really well - I was so surprised. So many friends, family and other people left beautiful reviews on Triple J Unearthed.
"I've also kind of fallen into this niche area of twitch gamers, I've ended up on a lot of twitch gamers' gaming playlists."
Using her unique, otherworldly EDM/pop sound, Nikkita is able to tell her story, including her journey with mental health.
"In the Sky is primarily about the fact that I tend to dissociate. I started writing the song while I was walking down the street - realising I always seem to be up in the clouds and maybe people don't like that about me sometimes.
"People might be mad at you for looking like you're not paying attention, but it's out of your control. You can work on it, but being a person with their head in the clouds.. there can be a lot of joy in that as well and freedom."
Nikkita said she described the song as "uplifting, optimistic and relatable, and her goal was to make listeners of the song "feel a little more self accepting and happy".
"It's quite honest storytelling but it also has an uplifting chorus - you're going through stuff that is quite difficult but there's so much optimism, it's defiantly hopeful."
Nikkita said she still enjoyed flipping through the pages of her fluffy, pastel notebook and reminiscing on her songwriting journey and period in her life in which she was "falling to bits".
"It's a bit of a memoir of all of my songs over the past four years, that whole particular four-year journey, my time in Sydney, learning about myself and about my craft."
Nikkita said she was looking forward to sharing more of her music with the world, but that her biggest fans were actually her smallest.
"My six-year-old niece and seven-year-old nephew are my biggest fans. They found my song, listened to it a million times and know all the words.
"They send little videos of themselves singing the songs - this is why I do music."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
