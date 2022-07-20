Kirsty Biggers is a single mum of five.
The housing crisis has left her homeless and on a desperate search for a rental in Mandurah or the South West..
She can't live in crisis accommodation safely because her youngest son, Oakly Bain's immune system is so badly compromised that he can't be around other people.
The 19-month-old was born with one chamber to his heart instead of four plus a string of other conditions including polysplenia, which means he is seriously immunocompromised.
His first 10 months of life were spent in hospital with Kirsty by his side while more than 800kms away in Esperance, Kirsty's four other children were being cared for by her dad and sister.
The family previously lived a stable life in Esperance, on a property with horses and motorbikes with the children attending the same schools their whole lives. But the town lacked a cardiology team for Oakly, who at any given moment could have a heart attack.
When doctors told her she wouldn't be able to return to Esperance anytime soon, Ms Biggers started the expensive and arduous task of relocating her family.
But after more than 50 rental viewings in Mandurah during the state's worst housing crisis in 20 years, she is more desperate than ever.
And while many would be tempted to concede defeat in her position, the resilience and determination she showed in an interview with the Mail was remarkable.
"Tomorrow is not promised for Oakly so I want to give him a home, if I was to lose him I feel I would've failed him because I didn't give him that experience of being in a home with all of us," she said through tears.
Ms Biggers owned her own house at the age of 19, has rented another house for seven years and says she has a clean rental history.
She also keeps a spotlessly sanitised house because the slightest infection could kill Oakly.
But she has seen applicants without or with less children being favoured for homes.
In the meantime the family has been staying in crisis accommodation, but not only is living with other people dangerous for Oakly's health, the older children can't stay there when she is in hospital with Oakly.
Whenever she needs to do emergency trips to Perth Children's Hospital she has to think about accommodation for three of the other children.
"When I'm in hospital it's really hectic for me as a parent because I don't know where my other kids are going to go to," Ms Biggers said.
"We have only just moved here so I don't have anywhere they can go."
Last time they were all separated on different couches, with one daughter staying with a school friend.
"I didn't even know the parents but I had no choice."
Her children were also missing out on school.
"My kids used to love school but it's heartbreaking because some of them are falling behind because they can't be in a stable place."
She said the only solution was finding a home and if Oakly is to survive, he needs a hygienic, sterile and stable home with a mum who can focus on giving him everything he needed, not just surviving day to day.
"I need a house where I can make sure it's sanitised and so my kids can go to school when I'm in the hospital...where they can be in the same house supporting each other," Ms Biggers said.
She said the family calls itself 'Team Oakly'.
"We do whatever we have to to support him...the girls are amazing. They know how to step up when I'm in the hospital.
"I see all those empty houses that are holiday homes and I think if someone was to hear my story, they would consider letting us rent it while they are not there."
If you can help with accommodation contact editor@mandurahmail.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
