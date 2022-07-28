Exercise to a healthier life

When it comes to supporting patients throughout their cancer treatment journey, exercise has an important role. In fact, all oncology providers in Australia are advised to recommend exercise as a part of care for people diagnosed with cancer.
Local integrated cancer care provider, GenesisCare, has made this recommendation a reality. People who receive cancer treatment at GenesisCare can receive a personalised exercise program as a part of their care.
The reason behind this recommendation is because exercising during treatment can provide many important benefits.
"When a person exercises during their treatment they can help to manage many of the common treatment side effects," GenesisCare, Mandurah Exercise Physiologist Peter Dafinkas said.
Mr. Dafinkas is referring to the benefits outlined in the 2019 exercise guidelines for cancer survivors, which conclude that there is strong evidence to demonstrate exercise has a role in helping to reduce six treatment-related side effects for people with cancer. Specifically, fatigue, depression, anxiety, quality of life, lymphedema, and physical function.
Cancer treatments impact more than just the cancer itself. In some cases they can reduce muscle mass and bone mineral density, which have important long-term implications for a person's quality of life. Mr. Dafinkas explained:
"Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) is a common treatment for prostate cancer which works by stopping the body from producing testosterone. ADT can impact our bone mineral density, weakening our bones. The good news is studies suggest certain types of exercise, like lifting weights, can help to maintain bone density throughout cancer treatment."
Additionally, exercise during treatment has an important impact on quality of life during survivorship. Thanks to the introduction of new therapies and treatment modalities over the last two decades, there has been a marked increase in the survival rates for cancer.
Maintaining muscle strength and cardiorespiratory fitness during treatment can help people return to their pre-treatment activities more quickly and enhance their physical and mental wellbeing post-treatment.
The exercise program offered at GenesisCare's cancer centre in Mandurah is led by Accredited Exercise Physiologists with specific training in cancer. Exercise programs are designed to meet the individual needs of each patient and are based on current evidence.
