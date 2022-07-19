Mandurah Mail

Mandurah stroke sufferer on the road to recovery thanks to South Metropolitan Health Services

Updated July 19 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:30pm
Paddy and Ann Guthrie thanked the South Metropolitan Health Service for their care after Paddy had a haemorrhagic stroke. Picture: Supplied.

After a regular walk along the Mandurah Estuary in November 2021, Ann Guthrie returned to her home to find her 71-year-old husband Patrick (Paddy) unconscious on the floor.

