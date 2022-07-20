For the third time, Happy Tappers director Kerry Pettit has put on a concert to raise funds for a good cause.
In May, tappers and singers put on a show to raise money for pancreatic cancer.
Donating to pancreatic cancer is a cause close to the heart for Ms Pettit who lost her sister to the disease four years ago.
Through tickets, door prizes, and raffles the concert raised $1200 for the cause.
"I was wrapped to raise that much money especially during COVID-19 times."
Ms Pettit said this wouldn't have been possible without the entertainment and helpers that offered their time and sponsors donating prizes.
"I want to thank all the people that attended the concert and all the people who helped me," she said.
"I had the idea but a great team helped make it happen."
Ms Pettit has been running Happy Tappers, which teaches adults to tap, for 31 years.
"A lot of them only started dancing when they were adults," she said.
"That is the best thing I've enjoyed about teaching - I've had the chance to teach people tap that didn't have the opportunity as children.
"It's so rewarding."
