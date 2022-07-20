Statement of modern style

Advertisement
A statement of style with a modern flair, neutral tones and lush greenery throughout, rarely do you happen upon such a fabulous combination.
Immediately appreciate the beautifully manicured low maintenance gardens and poured aggregate driveway. Flowing through from the entry, to the right and behind a set of double doors is a separate and spacious theatre. Equipped with electric blinds to ensure comfort, it's perfect space to enjoy a family movie night.
Heading to the left is the main bedroom, with feature lighting and large walk in robe,plus a spacious open ensuite equipped with a double shower and vanities. All minor bedrooms are generous with built in robes and stylish décor.
Additionally the main bathroom has modern tones, an extra-length mirror and single vanity, plus a bath to revel in relaxation.
The stunning main living areas, enhanced by soaring high ceilings, and north facing windows allows an abundance of natural light. The kitchen is the heart of the home and features and essatone island bench, integrated microwave and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, feature glass splash-back, plus a well-appointed separate scullery.
The outdoor living boasts a kitchen with alfresco bar fridge and quality zip track shade/weather blinds to provide cover from the elements. The ultimate area to enjoy year round.
