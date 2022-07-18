Mandurah Mail

WA's mining sector takes action on sexual assault and harassment

Updated July 19 2022 - 8:35am, first published July 18 2022 - 6:04am
TRAINING: WA's mining sector will implement a peer support program including sexual assault and sexual harassment modules. Picture: Umit Yildirim via Unsplash.

WA's mining sector has implemented a peer support program including sexual assault and sexual harassment modules developed in partnership by the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of WA (CME) and Lifeline.

