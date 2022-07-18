WA's mining sector takes action on sexual assault and harassment

WA's mining sector has implemented a peer support program including sexual assault and sexual harassment modules developed in partnership by the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of WA (CME) and Lifeline.
The program was designed to ensure the sector was "taking all available steps to provide safe and inclusive workspaces".
Advertisement
The mining industry has been under fire over the past few years with various claims of sexual harassment on site.
An inquiry in June completed by a committee chaired by Liberal MP Libby Mettam found that there had been "a failure of the industry to protect its workers" against this behaviour.
The new sexual assault and harassment modules were included during the Resourceful Mind program's pilot phase and were designed with input from the Sexual Assault Research Centre.
The Resourceful Mind program identifies 'go-to' people among onsite communities called "minders", providing them with skills to have conversations with colleagues about mental health and guide them towards further assistance.
It's really important that a trauma-informed approach is taken and the introduction of these modules recognises that people may not always be comfortable reporting incidents formally...
CME's Manager of Health, Safety and People Laila Nowell said the organisation and its member companies were undertaking a wide range of work to "eliminate unacceptable behaviour" and to ensure employees felt safe and respected at work.
"But in doing this we have also been mindful of the need to provide the best possible support for anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault or sexual harassment," Ms Nowell said.
"It's really important that a trauma-informed approach is taken and the introduction of these modules recognises that people may not always be comfortable reporting incidents formally in the first instance or even at a later date, and may instead seek to have a conversation with a colleague."
Read more: Sexual harassment in mining 'alarming'
Seminars involved in the module have been made available to all mining and resources sector companies beyond just CME-affiliated companies.
There are 270 'minders' currently enrolled in training, with further intakes planned in August and October as the program is rolled out more widely across the sector.
Lifeline WA chief executive Lorna MacGregor said Resourceful Mind-trained 'minders' navigate all kinds of important conversations.
"It could be everything from anxiety, to family or financial problems, depression and, in the case of these modules, sexual assault and harassment," Ms MacGregor said.
"It takes courage for someone to come forward and have those conversations with a colleague and the most important thing is that they feel comfortable and supported doing so and that hopefully they won't hesitate to do so again in the future.
"Our minders in no way replace professional counsellors or psychologists but they are a very valuable first point of contact for people experiencing challenging circumstances and, where appropriate, to guide those people towards further assistance."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.