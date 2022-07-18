The Mandurah Makos club has donated $250 to both the WA Mum's Cottage and the Stronger Families Foundation.
The money was the accumulation of club fines from the past two years.
The fines cost $2 and are handed for silly blunders, which may include forgetting to wear the club merchandise, leaving things behind in the club rooms, or on field mistakes such as fumbling a mark.
With around 40 different types of penalties, the Makos raised $500.
"We chose these organisations because they are local to Mandurah and we wanted to support family violence issues from both sides," Makos treasurer Ant Carna said.
"We're a family orientated club."
Stronger Families Foundation chief executive Geoff Hart-Davies said it was validating to be supported by the community.
The money will go towards a program run by the foundation, called Caring Dads, which is an evidence-based intervention supporting fathers in improving their relationship with their children.
"We are delighted and honoured that the Mandurah Makos are supporting Stronger Families," Mr Hart-Davies said.
"Family and domestic violence is a men's issue and having the Makos' support is concrete validation of the work we are doing with fathers in the Peel region.
"We focus on men and the core issues around family violence. We support the unification of families."
WA Mum's Cottage manager Trish said the money donated had already gone to help several women, highlighting the financial strain faced by charities in the Mandurah area.
"We are so appreciative for the donation," Trish said.
"The past four or five weeks we've seen a lot of people coming in needing help due to family abuse.
"We've also had a lot of women sleeping in their cars, and older women who've lost their lease and have nowhere to go."
Makos vice president Kieran Eiffler said it was important to the club to give back to the community.
"We really want to highlight men's issues as they are close to our hearts as a club," Mr Eiffler said.
