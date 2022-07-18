Mandurah Mail

Mandurah Makos supports WA Mum's Cottage and Stronger Families Foundation

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:54am, first published July 18 2022 - 3:30am
HUMOUR: Mandurah Makos vice president Kieran Eiffler, Stronger Families Foundation chair Paul Fitzpatrick, Foundation chief executive Geoff Hart-Davies, ambassador Alan Cransberg and Makos treasurer Ant Carna. Picture: Perri Polson

The Mandurah Makos club has donated $250 to both the WA Mum's Cottage and the Stronger Families Foundation.

