Mandurah skatepark attack under investigation

Mandurah detectives are investigating an attack at Mandurah Skatepark in Halls Head which left a 17-year-old boy with minor injuries.
Around 6.30pm on June 9, the victim was at the park with a friend when they were approached by four unknown males aged between 16-18.
One of the males punched the 17-year-old who then ran under a nearby bridge.
The group followed him and forced him onto the ground where they stole some of his property before leaving.
Several people were in the area at the time of the attack and detectives would like to speak to anyone who saw or has mobile phone vision of the incident.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au and mention reference number 090622200017546.
Reports to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.
