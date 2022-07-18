Mandurah Mail

Mandurah skatepark attack under investigation

Updated July 18 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:12am
INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating an incident which occurred at Mandurah Skatepark on June 9. Picture: File Image.

Mandurah detectives are investigating an attack at Mandurah Skatepark in Halls Head which left a 17-year-old boy with minor injuries.

