Call for builders to deliver social housing in WA

Expressions of Interest open for all WA builders to deliver social housing

Updated July 18 2022 - 1:57am, first published 1:50am
Large and small builders from all regions of Western Australia have been invited to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to deliver social housing.

