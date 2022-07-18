Call for builders to deliver social housing in WA

Large and small builders from all regions of Western Australia have been invited to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to deliver social housing.
Successful proponents will form a state-wide panel to help boost the supply of social housing in WA.
The panel will primarily support the delivery of social housing but may be expanded to include other housing programs delivered by the Department of Communities.
Both construct-only and design-and-construct projects will be available to panel members.
Builders will be asked to nominate which projects they have the capacity to deliver as part of the EOI process.
The state government has simplified the qualifying process to enable more smaller-scale and regional builders.
WA Housing Minister John Carey encouraged builders of all sizes to apply.
"The establishment of a new state-wide building panel is an integral process to accelerate delivery of social housing in what is currently a heated construction market, as all participating companies have been pre-approved to deliver projects," he said.
"The panel will assist both large and small companies to build their capacity and benefit from the McGowan government's major pipeline of investments in social housing, which may enable them to grow their business, taking on additional staff and work."
