Little Stiller in the next phase of business

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:45am, first published 1:28am
SPIRIT OF FUN: Little Stiller owner, Jiah Minifie's passion for cocktails saw him wanting to get involved in the distillery process from start to finish. Picture: Perri Polson.

Six months after opening, Jiah Minifie has taken Mandurah's gin distillery from success to success, with more expected as the weather gets warmer.

