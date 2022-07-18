Six months after opening, Jiah Minifie has taken Mandurah's gin distillery from success to success, with more expected as the weather gets warmer.
The owner of Little Stiller said he wanted to create a venue that celebrated and brought fun to Mandurah.
"This venue stands up for everything local and what is so great about Mandurah and the Peel region," Mr Minifie said.
It's great to see people getting excited about this area. It's really forming its own identity."- Jiah Minifie, owner of Little Stiller
"We are just so proud of this area. Something we truly believe in is sourcing local."
The ingredients used on the food and drinks menu are all gathered from WA, as well as 98 per cent of the botanicals used in the distillery.
However, one of the challenges Little Stiller has seen over the past six months is sourcing local products.
Price hikes and a lack of produce has proven difficult for the distillery.
"We're working extremely hard with local farmers," Mr Minifie said.
The journey to gin started from his restaurant Catch 22, where Mr Minifie found a niche in cocktail making which led him to take on Bar Therapy.
"We felt we started to outgrow some of the spirits. We would manipulate the flavour profiles, so the next step really was to create our own spirits that we were really passionate about," Mr Minifie said.
In addition to unique flavours, another popular feature of the gin bar is is the personalised bottle labels.
"When you're having a drink with someone and you're really engaging with them, we thought how can we capture these moments?" Mr Minifie said
"We cast no judgement on the pictures that come through."
"Nothing's wrong, it's just different," Little Stiller distillery operator Jordan Woods said.
The next phase for Little Stiller is getting product into local bottle shops.
As well as the bottles of spirits, ready-to-drink cans will also be available to buy from local bottle shops in the coming months.
"We're finalising the flavours now. If it's not awesome, it doesn't go on the shelf," he said.
Personalised tours, and events for summer are also on the menu for Little Stiller, as well as a secret new flavour.
"We truly feel so excited about it. It's a complete game changer," Mr Minifie said.
The bar is bright, featuring decorated tiles, plants and neon signs.
"We tried to keep it quite simple, there's not much to it, it's just small bits of details that come together.
"We wanted to showcase the open and coastal vibe that Mandurah has.
"It's great to see people getting really excited about this area, it's really forming its own identity."
