Some people will have noticed an old man (me) digging out onion weeds or pulling out fleabane from parks and paths around Erskine. And they might wonder why he does it.
I'm new to Mandurah, have only lived here since February.
Back in South Australia, I used to spend a fair bit of my time looking after some parks, planting trees and picking up roadside rubbish. Strange pastimes you may think.
But a bloke needs something to do, and games like bowls and golf have always seemed to me pointless. Why not use your time and energy doing something that will improve your local environment? My webpage comagecontra.net/Australia/Fleabane.html will give you more information.
Anthony Albanese as our newly elected Prime Minister has done a wonderful job meeting and greeting with world leaders as we face very difficult times. If he has helped to repair the damage with France over the cancelled submarine contract, created by our previous government, then that alone will be a great effort on his part.
Then to visit the Ukraine, which is highly dangerous, and meeting with the President and his people shows very strong leadership. Of course when he settles back here the honeymoon period with the media will be over and both he and his newly elected government will face a tonne of problems. As a swinging voter I would like to pay tribute to Scott Morrison and his government who have not had it very good over the past few years with COVID and the Ukraine and Australia's financial situation which has been a flow-on from world problems. Yes, they were getting tired and Australia needed a new fresh leadership but the federal Labor or anyone at present faces a hard grind.
Thank you for the article by Therese Murray on her grandfather's Holden and how it is still in the family. How lucky for them.
It's worth mentioning here that the Holden Company, before General Motors had any interest in becoming a partner built car bodies. At that time all cars imported into Australia could only be the chassis, engine, transmission and wheels. This meant that coach building companies like Holden built the car bodies for Ford, Buick, Chrysler, Chevrolet etc. Look on the side of some of the vintage cars and you will see a badge with Body By Holden or Body By Fisher.
My third car was a 1951 48/215 model Holden. I loved that car and wished I still owned it. However we traded it in on an FB Holden and every car since has been an Australian made Holden including our very last car a VF Calais V the last Australian made model and what a beautiful car it is.
My wife Una and I have a photo of us in our first Holden on our wedding day April 1960 and a another sitting in our Calais on our 60th wedding anniversary two years ago.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
