Expressions of interest open for Mandurah Estuary Bridge duplication

By Claire Sadler
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:30am
Dawesville MP Lisa Munday, Premier Mark McGowan, and Transport Minister Rita Saffioti. Picture: Claire Sadler.

Mandurah Estuary Bridge duplication plans are ramping up with expressions of interest called for the design and construction.

