Expressions of interest open for Mandurah Estuary Bridge duplication

Mandurah Estuary Bridge duplication plans are ramping up with expressions of interest called for the design and construction.
The $110 million project, jointly funded by the state and federal government, will see a second bridge built alongside the existing bridge, providing additional traffic lanes and support for the current structure.
More than 33,000 vehicles use the Mandurah Estuary Bridge every day.
Geotechnical site investigations, both on water and land, are underway with Main Roads also working to complete environmental and heritage assessments, project scoping and stakeholder consultation.
At a press conference in Mandurah, Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the additional bridge "would have the capacity to go to three lanes".
She said the state government was currently having talks with Fishability to create new platforms that will provide universal access to the community.
Access for riders and walkers will also be improved with construction of a new shared path to improve connectivity on the southern underside of the new bridge deck.
Dawesville MP Lisa Munday said the additional bridge would improve traffic flow.
"This project is going to be critical for busting congestion along this important arterial route and help facilitate better freight movement in the area," she said.
"By duplicating the bridge, we will improve traffic flow between Mandurah and Dawesville, and improve safety for all road users."
Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2023.
