Work on the Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation is expected to begin in late 2024.
Currently 700 trucks pass through Pinjarra every day often causing gridlocks. The deviation plan will divert these heavy vehicles away from the town centre.
Premier Mark McGowan and Transport Minister Rita Saffioti joined Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clarke and Shire of Murray president David Bolt to discuss the details of the deviation.
The $250 million project will include a new road between South Western Highway (north) and Greenlands Road roundabout, new bridges over the Murray River and Oakley Brook, improvements to the existing Pinjarra-Williams Road near the Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation interchange, and grade separation of rail and road crossings.
This has been a long-awaited project for the Pinjarra community with Cr Bolt saying the deviation had been talked about for over 20 years.
However, he said a push for the project ramped up five years ago when 85 per cent of Pinjarra residents supported the heavy haulage deviation in a referendum.
More than 1500 jobs are expected to be created during the construction of the deviation.
Ms Saffioti said once construction begins the project should take two years to complete.
"We've got the concept design but now we need to go into the detailed design," she said.
"We're seeing a lot of heat in the market so by 2024 we should see a lot of availability in the construction workforce to deliver this."
Mr McGowan said the Shire of Murray and MP Robyn Clarke had long been advocating for this project.
"It's an important project for the future of Pinjarra and the safety of the town centre," he said.
"It ensures that we allow for future development and growth, and housing."
The Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation has been jointly funded with the state government allocating $50 million and the federal government investing $200 million into the project.
