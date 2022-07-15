Mandurah Mail

Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation construction expected to begin in late 2024

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:30am
Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clarke explaining the details of the Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation. Video: Claire Sadler.

Work on the Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation is expected to begin in late 2024.

Claire Sadler

Journalist

Local News

