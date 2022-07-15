Mandurah Mail

Historic Old Serpentine Bridge School receives accessibility upgrades

Updated July 15 2022 - 2:14am, first published 1:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACCESSIBILITY: A building rich in Serpentine history has received accessibility upgrades with a $50,000 State Government grant. Picture: Supplied.

The historic Old Serpentine Bridge School has received substantial upgrades which will allow easier access for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.