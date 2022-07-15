Historic Old Serpentine Bridge School receives accessibility upgrades

The historic Old Serpentine Bridge School has received substantial upgrades which will allow easier access for the elderly and people with disabilities.
Funded by a $50,000 State Government grant, a number of additions were made to the building with a disability compliant ramp with secure handrailing installed leading up to the verandah.
Overseen by the Serpentine Historical Society, other upgrades included the installation of new door access to the building and a step to the side of the verandah.
The school was originally opened in 1858, with the current brick building being built in 1902, and it currently serves as a historical tourist attraction on the second Sunday of each month.
Serpentine Historical Society President Trevor Senior, who attended the school in 1951, said upgrades for accessibility were much-needed.
"We get a lot of former students visiting the Old Bridge School who now require quite a bit of help to get into the building, so the new ramp access will be a great help for them," Mr Senior said.
"A lot of people have very fond memories of the school or just playing by the river close by, so it's great to have it be more accessible to those people now."
Darling Range MP Hugh Jones said the school was an "impressive time capsule carefully curated" by the historical society, but had clearly needed investment to allow access for those with mobility issues.
"I envisage that the school will form one part of a number of historical and natural destinations drawing day visitors to explore the beauty of Serpentine and to support local business," Mr Jones said.
