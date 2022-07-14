Quality home and garden | Feature Propertty

Located within the quiet yet convenient suburb of Meadow Springs is the perfect house. With homely finishing touches such as a wood burner fire and established gardens, there's nothing for you to do but move in.
The extra high porch and wide timber feature door welcome you inside to where the high ceilings continue throughout the home. There's a separate theatre room with built-in speakers which run throughout the living spaces.
The vast open plan living, dining and kitchen is the centre piece of the home and it's easy to see why. With stainless steel appliances surrounded by a stylish tile splash-back, ample cabinetry, dishwasher, microwave recess, pantry, double countersunk sink plus an extra deep island bench with stone tops and a breakfast bar.
The spacious main suite comprises of a modern ensuite with double vanities, glass shower screens, heat lamps plus a separate toilet in addition to a fitted walk in robe. A separate wing of the home has two spacious guest bedrooms, both of which have built in mirrored robes.
Flowing outside to the alfresco entertaining area which overlooks the established reticulated lawns, you will find another two built-in ceiling speakers. Federation bricks frame the garden beds surrounding the house, truly showing the detail and thought that the current and only owners put into designing this home.
