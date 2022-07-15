WA dancer Liam Green returns to Mandurah stage with Sydney Dance Company

When Liam Green was a child, he would head to the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre each year for competitions with his dance school.
Now, as an adult, he's returning to the centre as a professional dancer with Sydney Dance Company - a full circle moment where he'll perform in Impermanence, choreographed by Rafael Bonachela.
Advertisement
Liam's parents enrolled him in dancing classes at the age of three, after watching him try to imitate the moves his older sister Jessica learned in her class.
"I was trying to replicate what my sister was doing - all these flips and stuff. So my parents decided to put me into classes so I wouldn't hurt myself," he laughed.
"My sister was a really amazing singer and performer, she chose to study a bit more and is now a school teacher in Mandurah. That's where all the dancing started - I just kind of continued on."
When Liam reached high school he said he received a lot of support in his pursuits, with any criticism for his hobby from any peers largely unnoticed.
"I was quite an unobservant child - I'm sure I did have issues but I don't remember them, even at the time they wouldn't have affected me very much. I always had a great support system and a good base of friends.
"Trinity College was fantastic in allowing me to do dancing while being at school."
At 15, Liam was accepted into an advanced diploma of dance at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), he was the youngest to enter into the program.
"I was 18 when I graduated from WAAPA - it's something I'm pretty proud of."
During his third year at WAAPA Liam started working with WA Ballet, getting a contract for a tour - a year after he joined the company and performed with them for 5-and-a-half years.
"It was a fantastic space, I loved it and I stayed there for a while, but I knew I wanted to go and do something a little broader."
With his main passion lying with contemporary movement rather than ballet, Liam set his sights on his dream job at Sydney Dance Company.
"I love the style of Sydney Dance Company, it lends itself to the technique that I love from ballet and the complexity and intricacy, but allows an artistry and broader range of ideas inside the work.
"I spent a couple of years auditioning for the company and when a contract came up, I thought the time was right and moved over."
Impermanence is a piece choreographed by the renowned Rafael Bonachela with a score by Grammy Award-winning composer Bryce Dessner.
It was initially inspired by the tragic Australian bushfires and the fire at Notre Dame in Paris, with the post-COVID world also playing a role.
Advertisement
"It's about structures or ideas that you think are complete and lifelong crumbling and then rebuilding - that sort of renewal process through that.
"Originally it was supposed to be a 40 minute piece, we had the complete work ready to open and then a week before we got the call all the theatres were shutting down and we were going into lockdown."
Throughout lockdown, Sydney Dance Company was forced to pivot, with dancers making films, getting online and continuing their work in a different way.
During the process, Rafael and Bryce extended the work into a full-length piece which will show across the national tour.
"It holds this extra meaning on top of COVID and the crumbling of our general lives, rebuilding, how we come back and learn from all of that."
This will be the first time Liam has performed in WA since 2018 - and he said he was looking forward to being on stage alongside the company with friends and family able to watch in the audience.
Advertisement
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.