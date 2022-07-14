Upcoming wet months predicted for South West

Western Australia's South West and south coastal areas have a 55-60 per cent of above average rainfall from July to September and those in the west corner between Cowaramup and Denmark are advised to keep their umbrellas on hand with a 60-80% chance.
Despite the wet and dreary weather of the past few weeks, the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) has advised most of the South West experienced average and below average rainfall for the month of June.
Advertisement
DWER says data shows June's rainfall was 23 per cent below average in Western Australia, with South West locations such as the west coast between Jurien Bay and Margaret River adding to the list of drier locations.
Perth to Dunsborough as well as inland to Manjimup have also received below average rainfall so far in 2022.
Of the 36 tracked rainfall locations in the South West, only five on the eastern grain belt received above average monthly totals.
Albany was the only location which recorded well below the average rainfall levels for June.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.