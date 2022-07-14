Mandurah Mail

Upcoming wet months predicted for South West

Updated July 14 2022 - 6:11am, first published 4:23am
BELOW AVERAGE: The Bureau of Meteorology's data has shown WA had below average rainfall in June. Picture: Erik Witsoe via Unsplash.

Western Australia's South West and south coastal areas have a 55-60 per cent of above average rainfall from July to September and those in the west corner between Cowaramup and Denmark are advised to keep their umbrellas on hand with a 60-80% chance.

