Applications to exhibit and work at CASM gallery closing soon

The call is out to artists, art groups, curators and emerging creatives to apply for some unique opportunities at the City of Mandurah's professional art gallery.
Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah (CASM) is currently seeking applications for exhibitions, curatorial projects and artist residencies for its 2023 program.
Advertisement
Individual artists, artist groups and curators are invited to apply to have their works exhibited at CASM.
The accessible exhibition fees include a set marketing package and launch event support.
CASM encourages applications from both emerging and established artists to show innovative and contemporary arts practices. There is an opportunity for between two and four application exhibitions annually which are carefully chosen through an established selection panel process.
Applications are also open for CASM's Studio Residency Program, which aims to support emerging contemporary artists (artists not yet endorsed by leading galleries) to build a body of work in a comfortable and engaging environment. Artists are invited to apply for a three-month residency which provides access to CASM's studio space and other onsite facilities.
A Youth Residency is available for artists aged 16-25 years as a result of an annual sponsorship by Headspace Mandurah. The sponsorship allows the youth residence free access to the studio space and facilities as well as a four-hour mentorship program with a past studio residence. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and students enrolled in tertiary art studies are encouraged to apply.
All applications for exhibitions and residencies are assessed by a selection panel comprised of both internal staff and independent arts professionals. The gallery officer is available to discuss applications prior to submission by phone or at the Gallery by prior appointment.
Applications for exhibitions and studio residencies in 2023 close on Friday, July 15.
Go to https://www.mandurah.wa.gov.au/explore/arts-and-culture/casm/applications for the Application Pack, or contact the Gallery Development Officer on 9550 3989 or casm@mandurah.wa.gov.au for further information.
Interested artists and community are welcome to attend CASM on Sunday, July 17 at 11am to view the gallery and studio spaces, meet with the gallery development officer and talk to the current exhibiting artists after they deliver their artist talk for their exhibition Discard | Disregard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.