Applications to exhibit and work at CASM gallery closing soon

Updated July 13 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:42am
Marie Mitchell joined CASM as their first studio artist-in-residence this year. Picture: Supplied.

The call is out to artists, art groups, curators and emerging creatives to apply for some unique opportunities at the City of Mandurah's professional art gallery.

Local News

