This winter, 97.3 Coast FM and 91.7 The Wave are once again joining forces with local support service WestAus Crisis Care, and a small but mighty army of other local agencies, to provide support for those doing it rough. The Homelessness Awareness Day donation drive officially launched on July 11, and the radio stations are seeking non-perishable food items, quality new and used (in good condition) winter clothing, sleeping bags, blankets, pop-up tents, shoes and more. A full donation guide can be found on both radio stations' websites. Listen out for Collection Crosses, or drop off donations at 141-143 Mandurah Terrace in Mandurah between 8.30am - 5pm Monday to Friday.