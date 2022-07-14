July 17
Take a wander through markets and discover handcrafted items, home-wares, clothing, treats, and everything in between. There will be over 20 stalls to visit, the café will be open, music from talented locals, and so much more. Cash sales only. Whether it's a gift or a guilty pleasure for yourself, you can't go wrong with these local wares. Head to the Mandurah Seniors Centre from 9am to 1pm on Sunday.
July 16-17
The Mandurah District Orchid Club Inc. Winter Show is being held at The Billy Dower Youth Centre. On Saturday it runs from 11am to 4pm and Sunday it runs from 9am to 3pm. Entry fee is $5 with am/pm tea provided. All welcome. Orchid plants for sale and orchid products are available. Advice for growers given. Ring Wally Wilson on 0427089001 for more details.
July 11 - August 9
This winter, 97.3 Coast FM and 91.7 The Wave are once again joining forces with local support service WestAus Crisis Care, and a small but mighty army of other local agencies, to provide support for those doing it rough. The Homelessness Awareness Day donation drive officially launched on July 11, and the radio stations are seeking non-perishable food items, quality new and used (in good condition) winter clothing, sleeping bags, blankets, pop-up tents, shoes and more. A full donation guide can be found on both radio stations' websites. Listen out for Collection Crosses, or drop off donations at 141-143 Mandurah Terrace in Mandurah between 8.30am - 5pm Monday to Friday.
July 17
Circle of the Sword are coming down to Game On Mandurah to show off some of their collection of medieval weapons and armour. The group is coming down to put on a show and showcase the reality of weapons, armour and their uses and usefulness.
July 24
Meet at Sullivans Rock Carpark for a walk on the Balmoral Trail. There are two options Grade Three 5km walk and a Grade Three 10km walk. The trail goes through varied forest forms. The first stop will be at a beautiful gnamma (shallow rock pool). Get there before 9am to register. To book call Bernie on 0406 980 677 or use the website www.jarrahdale.com Bookings are $7.50 per adult and $2.50 for school aged children.
