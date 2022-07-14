Mandurah Mail
What's on

Donation drive for homeless awareness begins

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Balmoral Trail in Serpentine Jarrahdale. Picture: File image.

Winter Makers Market

July 17

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CS

Claire Sadler

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.